On July 18, 2024, Amcon Distributing Co (DIT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amcon Distributing Co is engaged in the wholesale and retail distribution of consumer products such as cigarettes, tobacco, confectionery, health food, and others. It operates in two segments: Wholesale distribution and Retail health food. The company earns a majority of its revenue from the Wholesale distribution segment.

Performance Overview

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT, Financial) reported fully diluted earnings per share of $2.46 on net income available to common shareholders of $1.5 million for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company faced several challenges, including labor shortages, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and rising interest rates, which impacted its performance.

Financial Achievements

Despite these challenges, Amcon Distributing Co (DIT, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. Sales for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $717.9 million, and the company ended the fiscal period with total shareholders’ equity of approximately $110.0 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position, with recent amendments to its bank credit facilities providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic objectives.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Sales $717.9 million $696.5 million Gross Profit $48.0 million $46.9 million Operating Income $5.6 million $7.9 million Net Income $1.5 million $3.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Metric June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total Assets $400.6 million $363.4 million Total Liabilities $290.6 million $259.3 million Total Shareholders' Equity $110.0 million $104.2 million

Commentary from Management

“AMCON’s customer-centric philosophy is a competitive advantage in this economic environment, as our customers rely on our ability to deliver a timely flow of goods and services. Foodservice, technology platforms, and associated staffing for these strategic areas are a central focus of our management team. We are committed to making the investments necessary to compete in the marketplace,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Labor shortages, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and the impact of rising interest rates continue to present challenges for our business,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Sales for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $717.9 million and the Company ended the fiscal period with total shareholders’ equity of approximately $110.0 million. We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and recent amendments to our bank credit facilities provided additional flexibility to pursue our strategic objectives that materialized during the quarter,” said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of significant economic challenges. The company's ability to maintain strong sales and liquidity positions highlights its operational efficiency and strategic focus. However, the decline in net income compared to the previous year indicates the impact of external economic pressures. The company's ongoing investments in distribution facilities and foodservice capabilities are expected to enhance its competitive position in the long term.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amcon Distributing Co for further details.