MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.66 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations

Net Income and Revenue Growth Highlight Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $16.9 million for Q2 2024, up 15.8% from $14.6 million in Q1 2024 and up 29.2% from $13.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.66 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.57 in Q1 2024 and $0.51 in Q2 2023.
  • Interest Income: $54.1 million for Q2 2024, a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.0% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 3.66% in Q2 2024 from 3.24% in Q1 2024 and 3.10% in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease of 0.8% from $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, but a 4.0% increase from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Total Deposits: $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, down 2.1% from $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024, but up 1.8% from $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $5.6 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 0.2% from Q1 2024 but an 18.5% increase from Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 19, 2024, MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. MetroCity Bankshares Inc is a holding company for Metro City Bank, which provides a range of commercial banking services including consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, commercial and consumer loans, and money transfers.

Performance Overview

MetroCity Bankshares Inc reported a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This marks an increase from $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in Q1 2024, and $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. For the first half of 2024, the company reported a net income of $31.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

1814317035988086784.png

Key Financial Achievements

Interest income for Q2 2024 totaled $54.1 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher yields on fed funds sold and interest-bearing cash. Compared to Q2 2023, interest income rose by 14.0%, primarily due to increased loan yields and higher average loan balances.

Interest expense decreased by 7.4% from Q1 2024 to $23.4 million, attributed to lower deposit costs. However, it increased by 4.0% compared to Q2 2023 due to higher deposit balances and borrowing costs.

The net interest margin for Q2 2024 was 3.66%, up from 3.24% in Q1 2024 and 3.10% in Q2 2023, reflecting improved yields on interest-earning assets and reduced costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Interest Income $54.1 million $52.4 million $47.5 million
Interest Expense $23.4 million $25.3 million $22.5 million
Net Interest Income $30.7 million $27.1 million $25.0 million
Net Income $16.9 million $14.6 million $13.1 million

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets were $3.62 billion at the end of Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $3.65 billion in Q1 2024 but an increase from $3.48 billion in Q2 2023. Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion, down 0.8% from Q1 2024 but up 2.3% from Q2 2023. Total deposits decreased by 2.4% from Q1 2024 to $2.75 billion but increased by 1.8% from Q2 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.0 million, or 0.75% of total assets, down from $30.3 million, or 0.83%, in Q1 2024 but up from $23.6 million, or 0.68%, in Q2 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans remained stable at 0.58%.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income for Q2 2024 was $5.6 million, relatively flat compared to Q1 2024 but up 18.5% from Q2 2023. This increase was driven by higher gains on mortgage loan sales and servicing income.

Noninterest expense for Q2 2024 totaled $13.0 million, up 5.4% from Q1 2024 and 13.7% from Q2 2023, primarily due to higher salaries, employee benefits, and other operational costs.

Analysis and Insights

MetroCity Bankshares Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024, marked by increased net income and improved net interest margin, highlights the company's effective management of interest income and expenses. The growth in noninterest income and controlled noninterest expenses further underscore the company's robust financial health.

However, the slight decrease in total assets and loans held for investment, along with the increase in nonperforming assets, indicates areas that require close monitoring. The company's ability to maintain a stable allowance for credit losses and manage deposit costs will be crucial in sustaining its financial performance.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MetroCity Bankshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.