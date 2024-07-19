Oak Valley Bancorp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.71 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses

Financial Performance Overview

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5,889,000 for Q2 2024, up from $5,727,000 in the prior quarter but down from $8,404,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.71 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.69 in the prior quarter and $1.02 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $17,292,000 for Q2 2024, slightly up from $17,241,000 in the prior quarter but down from $19,407,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $1.84 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $34.1 million over March 31, 2024, but a decrease of $21.2 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Total Deposits: $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2024, up by $32.3 million from March 31, 2024, but down by $37.6 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Non-Interest Income: $1,760,000 for Q2 2024, up from $1,519,000 in the prior quarter and $1,655,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend Declared: $0.225 per share, payable on August 9, 2024, amounting to approximately $1,881,000.
Article's Main Image

On July 19, 2024, Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through Oak Valley Community Bank, offering a range of financial services including business checking and savings accounts, commercial and real estate loans, and various other banking services.

1814332117690249216.png

Quarterly Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Oak Valley Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $5.89 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $5.73 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This represents a quarter-over-quarter increase in net income, driven by growth in deposit and loan portfolios and an increase in non-interest income. However, net income decreased from $8.40 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the same period last year, primarily due to higher deposit interest expenses and general operating costs.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $17.29 million $17.24 million $19.41 million
Non-Interest Income $1.76 million $1.52 million $1.66 million
Non-Interest Expense $11.62 million $11.53 million $10.06 million
Net Income $5.89 million $5.73 million $8.40 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.71 $0.69 $1.02
Return on Average Assets 1.30% 1.26% 1.79%
Net Interest Margin 4.11% 4.09% 4.45%

Performance Analysis

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $17.29 million, slightly up from $17.24 million in the prior quarter but down from $19.41 million in Q2 2023. The increase over the prior quarter is attributed to loan growth and a 6 basis point increase in the average earning asset yield. However, the year-over-year decrease is due to a rise in the average cost of funds to 73 basis points, compared to 16 basis points in Q2 2023.

Non-interest income rose to $1.76 million in Q2 2024 from $1.52 million in Q1 2024, driven by increased production from investment advisory services. Non-interest expense increased to $11.62 million from $11.53 million in the prior quarter, reflecting higher operating costs associated with servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets stood at $1.84 billion as of June 30, 2024, up $34.1 million from March 31, 2024, but down $21.2 million from June 30, 2023. Gross loans increased to $1.07 billion, up $30.5 million from the prior quarter and $119.5 million year-over-year. Total deposits were $1.64 billion, up $32.3 million from the prior quarter but down $37.6 million year-over-year, reflecting the migration of rate-sensitive deposits before the bank's rate increases in July 2023.

Non-performing assets remained at zero, and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans was 1.04%, slightly down from 1.05% in the prior quarter but up from 0.99% a year ago. The company did not record a provision for credit losses during the second quarter, indicating stable credit quality.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024. This marks the second dividend payment by the company in 2024.

“Our earnings performance reflects our consistent and prudent approach to managing our business. We continue to focus on relationship-based core deposit growth which enables us to maintain our lending activity and enhance profitability,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Operating Officer.
“We are pleased to report another strong financial performance and solid earnings for the quarter. We have achieved steady growth, driven by our ability to meet the needs of our customers and communities,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oak Valley Bancorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.