Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), a company focused on developing therapies for pain, epilepsy, and depression, reported a significant insider transaction. Valerie Morisset, the Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, sold 41,783 shares of the company on July 18, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 160,523 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 352,433 shares and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with 7 insider sells recorded over the past year compared to only 1 insider buy.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc were priced at $6.93 on the day of the transaction, placing the company's market cap at approximately $467.833 million. The company's valuation metrics, including GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are key indicators for potential investors.

The insider transaction trends at Eliem Therapeutics Inc can be visualized in the following chart:

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and company performance.

