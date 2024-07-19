On July 19, 2024, Dennis Hannah, Executive Vice President of BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,714 shares of BancFirst Corp.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst, a regional bank providing a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Over the past year, Dennis Hannah has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BancFirst Corp were trading at $106.5 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.51, which is above the industry median of 10.06 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. The GF Value of $92.74 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position relative to its intrinsic value.

