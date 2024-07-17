Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Thomas Roos Sells Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Chief Accounting Officer Thomas Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) on July 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,062.298 shares of the company.

UnitedHealth Group Inc operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It offers health care coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare and technology-based health services through Optum. This structure enables UnitedHealth Group to cater to a broad spectrum of health system participants, including consumers, employers, governments, and care providers.

Over the past year, Thomas Roos has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 3,709 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc were priced at $569.88 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $520.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.49, significantly above both the industry median of 15.61 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $610.48, suggesting that UnitedHealth Group Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring UnitedHealth Group Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

