On July 17, 2024, Robert Herz, Director at Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 95,907.62 shares of Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With a market cap of approximately $165.28 billion, the company is a significant player in the financial sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $106.62, valuing the transaction at $106,620. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Morgan Stanley, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. Over the past year, Robert Herz has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The current price-earnings ratio of Morgan Stanley stands at 16.82, which is lower than the industry median of 18.445. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $97.90, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the firm's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when interpreting insider activities.

