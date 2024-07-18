On July 18, 2024, Mary Finn, Chief People Officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 54,821 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd, a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, operates in multiple countries primarily under the name brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda. The company is known for its wide range of jewelry products including diamonds, watches, and other precious stones.

Over the past year, Mary Finn has sold a total of 38,910 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were priced at $86.94 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.85, which is below both the industry median of 17.32 and the company's historical median.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03, based on a GF Value of $84.11. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial decisions at the executive level.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.