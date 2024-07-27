Global Markets Weekly: China-U.S. Trade Tensions Deepen

20 minutes ago
This week, global markets faced a mix of economic data and geopolitical tensions. Key highlights include a shift towards value and small-cap stocks in the U.S., a decline in European markets, Japan's economic fragility, and China's mixed economic performance.

United States

  • Market Indexes Changes:
    • DJIA: 40,287.53 (+286.63, 6.89% YTD)
    • S&P 500: 5,505.00 (-110.35, 15.41% YTD)
    • Nasdaq Composite: 17,726.94 (-671.51, 18.09% YTD)
    • S&P MidCap 400: 3,015.30 (-5.41, 8.40% YTD)
    • Russell 2000: 2,184.35 (+36.08, 7.76% YTD)
  • Investors Turn to Value and Small-Caps:
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed other indexes.
    • Value stocks outpaced growth stocks by 477 basis points, the largest divergence since March 2023.
    • Chip stocks declined sharply following potential U.S. export curbs on semiconductor technology to China.
  • Economic Data:
    • Retail sales (excluding gas and auto) jumped 0.8% in June.
    • Building permits rose 3.4% in June.
    • Industrial production increased 0.6% in June.
    • Philadelphia Fed's regional business conditions gauge reached a three-year high.
    • Weekly jobless claims increased to 243,000, with continuing claims at 1,867,000.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Speech:
    • Powell noted a better balance between inflation and growth.
    • The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fluctuated, ending higher due to Microsoft disruptions.

Europe

  • Market Performance:
    • STOXX Europe 600 Index: -2.68%
    • Germany’s DAX: -3.07%
    • France’s CAC 40: -2.46%
    • Italy’s FTSE MIB: -1.05%
    • UK’s FTSE 100: -1.18%
  • ECB Decisions:
    • ECB kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%.
    • President Christine Lagarde indicated a "wide open" decision for September.
  • Economic Data:
    • Household loan demand increased for the first time in two years.
    • Industrial production in the euro area fell 0.6% in May.
  • UK Economic Indicators:
    • Headline annual inflation held at 2% in June.
    • Core inflation remained at 3.5%.
    • Average earnings (excluding bonuses) grew by 5.7% annually.

Japan

  • Market Performance:
    • Nikkei 225 Index: -2.7%
    • TOPIX Index: -1.2%
  • Economic Concerns:
    • Speculation about Bank of Japan's potential interest rate hike.
    • 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to 1.04%.
    • Yen strengthened to JPY 157.37 against USD.
  • Economic Data:
    • Core CPI rose 2.6% year on year in June.
    • Overall inflation held steady at 2.8% year on year.
    • GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.9% for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

China

  • Market Performance:
    • Shanghai Composite Index: +0.37%
    • CSI 300: +1.92%
    • Hang Seng Index: -4.79%
  • Economic Data:
    • GDP grew by 4.7% in Q2, below expectations.
    • Retail sales increased by 2% in June.
    • Industrial production rose 5.3% in June.
    • Fixed asset investment up 3.9% in the first half of the year.
    • Urban unemployment rate steady at 5%, youth jobless rate at 13.2%.
  • Property Sector:
    • New home prices fell 0.7% in June, extending losses for the 12th consecutive month.

Other Key Markets

  • South Africa:
    • South African Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 8.25%.
    • Inflation outlook improved, but risks remain due to electricity and services price inflation.
  • Brazil:
    • Inflation in June was 0.21%, lower than expected.
    • Core inflation measures were stable, enabling the central bank

