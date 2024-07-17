EVP, Emerging Bus Unit Leader Narasimha Kini executed a sale of 14,315 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) on July 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 164,723 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $34.5 per share, totaling approximately $494,367.75.

ExlService Holdings Inc specializes in operations management and analytics. The company helps businesses enhance their operations and decision-making processes through data analytics and insights.

Over the past year, Narasimha Kini has sold a total of 22,750 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for ExlService Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 11 insider sales and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $5.516 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 31.39. This ratio is above the industry median of 27.04, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $40.59, suggesting that ExlService Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

