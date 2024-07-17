On July 17, 2024, Joseph Konowiecki, a Director at Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,221 shares of the company.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, headquartered in Orange, CA, is a healthcare company that provides customized healthcare solutions in the United States through its network of aligned health providers. The company focuses on improving health outcomes for consumers through its proprietary technology platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,898 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Alignment Healthcare Inc, where there have been 32 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc were trading at $10 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $16.88, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This valuation indicates that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might provide valuable insights for current and potential investors, especially considering the company's current valuation and stock performance trends.

