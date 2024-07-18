Q1 2025 WNS (Holdings) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

David Mackey - WNS(Holdings)Ltd-Executive Vice President-Finance and Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings call. With me today on the call, I have WNS's CEO, Keshav Murugesh; WNS's CFO, Sanjay Puria; and our Corporate Financial Controller, Arijit Sen. A press release detailing our financial results was issued earlier today. This release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wns.com.



Today's remarks will focus on the results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Some of the matters