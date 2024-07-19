Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adjusted operating profit increased by 40%, reaching SEK107 million, up from SEK77 million last year.

Improvements in elderly care, with occupancy reaching about 92% and reduced staff turnover and sick leave.

Successful divestment of 21 elderly care units in Finland, expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

Acquisition of Team Olivia Norge, contributing SEK88 million in sales and SEK4 million in EBIT for the quarter.

Operating cash flow of SEK172 million in the quarter, stronger than in Q1, driven by good profit generation.

Negative Points

Net debt increased by roughly SEK150 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Team Olivia.

Personal Assistance segment lost SEK54 million in revenues, impacting overall performance.

Continued net client outflow in Personal Systems, with lower inflow than Q1 and higher turndown rate for new clients.

Occupancy levels in Individual and Family segment still lower than in the second quarter of 2023.

Negative items affecting comparability reduced operating profit by SEK27 million, including costs related to IVO revocation and acquisition expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Earnings in Finland seem surprisingly good despite one-off salary payments. How much of this is driven by segments that will be divested, and how much will remain with Humana?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) The strong performance in Finland is primarily from child welfare services, which we will continue to operate. The units to be divested have performed as previously described. Child welfare services will remain a significant part of our operations in Finland.

Q: Can you provide more details about the occupancy development in Swedish elderly care and the outlook for the third quarter?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) Occupancy in elderly care has improved, with the young segment showing the most significant gains, reaching 82% by the end of the quarter. We haven't seen the usual seasonal drop in June, which is promising. The adult segment remains stable.

Q: When do you expect the client outflow in personal assistance to even out?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) We are working on both increasing client inflow and adjusting overhead costs. We expect to see a positive net client inflow towards the end of the year or early next year.

Q: When do you expect occupancy in individual & family services to improve year over year?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) While we are still behind in occupancy, the mix effects are balancing the gap. The young segment shows promising development, and we aim to improve the adult segment gradually over the year.

Q: How much empty capacity is left to fill in elderly care?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) There is still room for improvement, especially in our own managed units, which have several percentage points of capacity left to fill. Contract units are performing at reasonable levels.

Q: What would the gearing ratio be if the Finnish deal were concluded?

A: (Fredrik Larsson, CFO) The leverage would decrease by approximately 0.5 percentage points, bringing us closer to our financial targets.

Q: Can you provide a timeline for the legal process regarding the IVO permit revocation?

A: (Johanna Rastad, CEO) The legal process is expected to take about a year to a year and a half, concluding around the second half of 2025.

Q: What is driving the re-measurement of the contingent consideration for Assistans For Dig?

A: (Fredrik Larsson, CFO) The adjustment is due to slightly better performance than anticipated, but it is not materially significant.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.