Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF) reports robust financial performance despite facing increased energy and lease costs.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF, Financial) reported a 4.7% revenue growth and a 4.8% EBITDA growth for the quarter.
  • The company's underlying net income increased by 9.3%, and underlying free cash flow grew by approximately 18%.
  • Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF) achieved a 2.2-percentage-point increase in return on capital employed, reaching 12.7%.
  • The company saw a significant reduction in CapEx by 5.1%, with a notable 40% decrease in expansionary telco CapEx.
  • Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF) has a strong balance sheet with a net financial debt to EBITDA after leases ratio of 1.71, well below their strategic funding target of 2 times.

Negative Points

  • The audiovisuals and cinema business delivered slower-than-expected numbers, with a 35% decrease in the number of tickets sold and a 30% revenue decline.
  • Energy costs rose during the quarter due to increased unit costs and regulated tariffs, impacting operational expenses.
  • Lease costs increased by approximately 10%, driven by a higher number of units and a slight increase in unit prices.
  • The company faces inflationary pressures on CapEx, particularly in IT and network operations.
  • Nos Sgps SA (ZONNF) continues to experience challenges in the satellite business, affecting pay TV and broadband segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drives the strong performance in post-paid net adds for mobile, and do you have a significant advantage in terms of 5G speed and reliability?
A: Definitely, we have the strongest 5G network in Portugal, which is perceived by clients as increased quality. This creates good momentum, especially when we push our convergent offers, leading to more customers bundling up and moving to post-paid.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the network sharing agreement with Vodafone on the FttH rollout and future CapEx?
A: The first deal with Vodafone is already in place, and the second one will start in the second half of the year. This will likely accelerate the FttH rollout. By 2025, we expect around 90% of homes passed to be FttH.

Q: What are the expectations for performance in the second half of the year, and are there any caveats that could undermine it?
A: We expect to maintain the momentum from the first half. Energy costs might be lower, and we are always looking for cost reduction opportunities, especially in the cinema business. Overall, we expect similar performance in the second half.

Q: What are the plans for the cash from the sale of the Cellnex towers, and will there be an extraordinary dividend in 2025?
A: We are committed to a sustainable dividend policy, but this is a Board decision. We don't have specific comments at this point regarding an extraordinary dividend.

Q: How do you see lease costs evolving into 2025, and are there inflationary pressures on the remaining CapEx base?
A: Lease costs have increased due to more sites and a small increase in unit price, capped at 2%. On the CapEx side, we see some inflationary pressures, mainly in IT and network operations, but we are mitigating these through our transformation program.

Q: What is driving the growth in the B2B segment, and what are the expectations going forward?
A: Growth in the B2B segment is driven by increasing share of wallet in large corporates and market share in mid-market and SMEs. We expect this trend to continue and even strengthen as we fine-tune our growth efforts in both tech and telco.

Q: Are you prioritizing new clients on the FttH network in areas with overlap between cable and fiber?
A: We are increasingly installing new clients on the FttH network, especially in areas where we are expanding our presence. However, we are not explicitly migrating clients from HFC to FttH as HFC still delivers good performance.

Q: How has Nowo behaved in the market since the Vodafone deal was blocked, and do you expect any changes?
A: Nowo has been quite dormant in terms of competitive dynamics and continues to lose market share. We haven't seen any significant changes since the deal was blocked.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.