Property Acquisition: $14.6 million property leased to Best Buy Golf Galaxy.

Property Disposition: $6.6 million from the sale of two properties leased to Festival Foods and Hobby Lobby.

First Mortgage Investment: $6.1 million, with $4.6 million funded during the quarter at an initial yield of 11.5%.

Loan Participation Sale: $13.6 million A-1 participation interest in a $23.4 million portfolio loan.

Total Investments Year-to-Date: $28.9 million at a weighted average initial investment yield of 9.8%.

Total Dispositions Year-to-Date: $20.2 million at a weighted average exit yield of 7.7%.

Portfolio Occupancy: 99% occupied, consisting of 137 properties totaling 3.8 million square feet.

Top Tenants: 67% of total annualized base rents from tenants with investment grade credit ratings, up 400 basis points from last year.

Dividend: $0.275 per share, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 64%.

FFO and AFFO: $0.43 per share for the quarter, up 16% from the second quarter of 2023.

G&A Expenses: $1.6 million for the quarter.

Net Debt to Enterprise Value: 53%.

Net Debt to EBITDA: 7.4 times.

Fixed-Charge Coverage Ratio: 3.4 times.

Liquidity: $185 million with no debt maturities until 2026.

Updated FFO Guidance: $1.58 to $1.62 per share for full year 2024.

Updated AFFO Guidance: $1.60 to $1.64 per share for full year 2024.

Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent: $39.8 million.

Annualized Cash Base Rent: $39.5 million.

Annualized Interest Income: $4.3 million, offset by $1.1 million of additional interest expense.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Positive Points

Successful asset recycling and investments in higher-yielding quality loans led to a strong quarter and an increase in earnings guidance.

Acquired a $14.6 million property leased to investment-grade tenants, Best Buy and Golf Galaxy, with an accretive yield.

Originated a $6.1 million first mortgage investment with an initial yield of 11.5%, funding a retail development in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Portfolio was 99% occupied at quarter-end, consisting of 137 properties with tenants operating in 23 sectors across 34 states.

Increased full-year FFO and AFFO guidance by $0.07 per share at the low end and $0.06 per share at the high end.

Negative Points

High net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4 times and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 3.4 times.

Potential risks associated with the disposition of Walgreens properties, which are currently in the sales process.

Exposure to Family Dollar stores, which may face challenges if the brand is sold.

Dependence on asset recycling and loan investments for growth, which may not be sustainable in a normalized interest rate environment.

Non-recurring leasing commissions of $200,000 in the current quarter, which may not be replicated in future quarters.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on what you are seeing in the transaction market for net leased properties?

A: We are seeing strong buyer interest for smaller properties valued at $5 million and below, with a very active market and minimal dislocation. Larger properties are seeing more activity compared to the last quarter. There are opportunities where sellers need capital or financing, making the environment better than the previous quarter. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: Regarding the acquisition completed in the second quarter, the lease term was lower than your weighted average lease term. Can you provide some color on this and your plans moving forward?

A: The property acquired has a strong investment-grade tenant with market-competitive lease rates in an area with no supply. We are confident in the tenant's renewal due to the lack of alternative sites and the store's performance. Our strategy is to acquire high-quality properties with higher yields and strong renewal prospects, while working to increase our weighted average lease term. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: What does the lease expiration schedule look like for your Walgreens exposure, and is there any short-term re-leasing risk?

A: Our Walgreens leases have an average weighted lease length of about eight years, providing a longer duration and better opportunities to sell properties at reasonable cap rates. We are actively working to reduce our Walgreens exposure from the number one position. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: How does the recent recovery in net-lease stocks affect your cost of capital and outlook for the rest of the year?

A: We are finding good opportunities and can redeploy capital from selling Walgreens properties without relying on public markets for growth. We aim to continue putting points on the board and generating a strong annuity stream, being patient for public market support. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: Who are the prospective buyers of Walgreens properties given the desire to reduce exposure?

A: Prospective buyers include 1031 exchange buyers looking for investment-grade tenants with good lease lengths in dynamic, growing markets. Some buyers are also tenants who want the Walgreens box for their own use, potentially negotiating early terminations. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: What drives acquisition activity towards the higher end of your guidance?

A: We are seeing good opportunities and have deals in execution, making us confident in meeting expectations. We are happy with the opportunities available and believe we can execute and deliver. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: What is the long-term outlook for your loan investment portfolio? Will you replace exposure as loans are repaid or wind it down over time?

A: The current opportunity is driven by banks' limited lending capacity. We expect this to normalize over time, but for now, we are taking advantage of high-quality properties and double-digit unlevered first mortgage positions. Eventually, we expect to shift back to a fully net-leased ownership model. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: Are there any prepayment options for your loan investments as interest rates shift?

A: Borrowers can prepay, but we have make-whole provisions to prevent early prepayments from affecting our returns. The average duration of our loans is roughly 18 months. (John Albright, CEO)

Q: How are you thinking about your exposure to Family Dollar, especially with dual-branded stores?

A: We have plenty of lease term remaining and view it as a credit play. We are comfortable with our current exposure and will potentially reduce it over time. (Steven Greathouse, CIO)

Q: Would you consider buying an asset where Walgreens is leaving if you have a tenant ready to move in?

A: Yes, we would consider buying at a low basis if we have a tenant in hand and are compensated well for the transaction. We are open to such opportunities. (John Albright, CEO)

