Q1 2025 RBL Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, ma'am, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for a discussion on our bank's financial results for the quarter ended Q1 of 2025. We have uploaded the results along with the presentation on our website. And I hope you have had a chance to go through it in detail ahead of this call.



I am, as always, joined on this call by Rajeev Ahuja and other members of our management team to address any questions that you have. Before we get into the results for the quarter, I would like to briefly touch upon the business trends of the quarter. Happy to state that the bank is on track with the stated objective and on course