Truist Financial Corp (TFC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $4.87 Billion

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) Posts Strong Q2 2024 Results Amid Strategic Repositioning

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $826 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, including significant gains and losses from strategic actions.
  • Revenue: $4.87 billion, exceeding the estimated $4.805 billion due to securities losses.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by 4.5% quarter-over-quarter to $3.58 billion, driven by balance sheet repositioning and higher rates on earning assets.
  • Noninterest Expense: Up 4.8% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a $150 million charitable contribution and higher personnel expenses.
  • Capital Strength: CET1 ratio significantly improved to 11.6%, bolstered by the sale of Truist Insurance Holdings.
  • Share Repurchase: Announced up to $5 billion in share repurchase authorization through 2026, with buybacks expected to commence in 3Q24.
  • Average Deposits: Decreased by 0.3% quarter-over-quarter to $388 billion, reflecting declines in non-interest bearing and time deposits.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust, primarily serving the Southeastern United States with a range of banking and nonbanking services.

1815333698971791360.png

Performance Overview

Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) reported net income available to common shareholders of $826 million, or $0.62 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.60 per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.2 billion, or $0.91 per share. The company's total revenue was $4.87 billion, slightly above the estimated $4.805 billion.

Key Financial Achievements

Truist's net interest income increased by 4.5% to $3.58 billion, driven by strategic balance sheet repositioning and higher rates on earning assets. The net interest margin improved by 14 basis points to 3.03%. Despite a challenging environment, the company maintained solid asset quality, with nonperforming assets remaining stable and the allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) ratio increasing slightly to 1.57%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23
Net Interest Income $3.58 billion $3.43 billion $3.66 billion
Noninterest Income ($5.21 billion) $1.45 billion $1.38 billion
Total Revenue ($1.63 billion) $4.87 billion $5.04 billion
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $826 million $1.09 billion $1.23 billion
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $1.24 billion $1.22 billion $1.23 billion

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Truist's average assets stood at $527 billion, with average loans and leases at $308 billion and average deposits at $388 billion. The company's CET1 ratio significantly strengthened to 11.6%, bolstered by the sale of Truist Insurance Holdings (TIH). This sale also facilitated a strategic balance sheet repositioning and the announcement of up to $5 billion in planned share repurchases through 2026.

CEO Commentary

"In the second quarter, we continued to see solid momentum in our core banking businesses as evidenced by strong year-over-year growth in investment banking and trading revenue and continued expense discipline. Client deposits are stabilizing, and asset quality metrics remain within our expectations. While loan demand does remain muted, we are encouraged by an improvement in our dialogue with clients and our expanded capacity to support their needs." — Bill Rogers, Truist Chairman & CEO

Analysis

Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) demonstrated resilience and strategic agility in Q2 2024, managing to exceed earnings expectations despite a challenging economic environment. The company's strategic repositioning, including the sale of TIH, has significantly bolstered its capital position and liquidity. However, the decline in noninterest income due to securities losses and lower investment banking and trading income highlights ongoing challenges in the broader economic landscape.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Truist Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.