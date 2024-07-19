Jul 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the JSW Energy Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Nigam from Motilal Oswal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhishek Nigam - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - Analyst
Thank you, Sagar, and good evening, everybody. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, I welcome you all to the conference call of JSW Energy to discuss the first quarter FY25 results. We have with us the leadership team from the company, including Mr. Sharad Mahendra, Joint MD; and CEO, Mr. Pritesh Vinay, Director, Finance and CFO; and Mr. Bikash Chowdhury, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury.
And now, without any further delay, I will hand over the call to Mr. Mahendra, for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Sharad Mahendra - JSW Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you
Q1 2025 JSW Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...