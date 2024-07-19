Q2 2024 Selective Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Selective's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brad Wilson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Brad Wilson - Selective Insurance Group Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer



Good morning. Thank you for joining Selective's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call on short notice. Yesterday, we posted our earnings press release, financial supplement, and investor presentation on the Investors section of our website, selective.com. The investor presentation includes a new exhibit highlighting our historical reserve development and relevant comparisons. A replay of the webcast will be posted there shortly after this call.



Today, we will discuss our financial performance, market conditions, and expectations for the rest of 2024. John Marchioni, our Chairman of the Board,