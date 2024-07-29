D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising market position. With a current share price of $172.98, D.R. Horton Inc has experienced a slight daily decrease of 0.5%, yet it boasts a significant three-month gain of 21.12%. A detailed evaluation, anchored by the GF Score, positions D.R. Horton Inc for substantial future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns. For D.R. Horton Inc, the GF Score stands impressively at 93 out of 100, signaling strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding D.R. Horton Inc's Business

D.R. Horton Inc, with a market cap of $56.63 billion and annual sales of $37.30 billion, is a premier homebuilder in the United States. Operating across 118 markets in 33 states, the company primarily constructs single-family detached homes, accounting for over 90% of its home sales revenue. D.R. Horton Inc caters to a diverse clientele including entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. Additionally, it provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton Inc manages six regional segments across the country.

Financial Strength Breakdown

D.R. Horton Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its Financial Strength Rank of 7 out of 10. The company's Altman Z-Score of 7.08 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, underscoring its solid financial stability. Moreover, a low Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.15 showcases D.R. Horton Inc's strategic debt management, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

D.R. Horton Inc's Profitability Rank is exceptional at 10 out of 10. The company has demonstrated a consistent increase in its Operating Margin over the past five years, with a notable rise from 11.59% in 2019 to 17.21% in 2023. This trend highlights D.R. Horton Inc's growing efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Additionally, its Growth Rank also stands at 10 out of 10, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 23.5%, outperforming 89.47% of peers in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. This is complemented by a strong increase in EBITDA, emphasizing the company's robust growth trajectory.

Conclusion: A Strong Candidate for Market Outperformance

Considering D.R. Horton Inc's formidable financial strength, exceptional profitability, and compelling growth metrics, the GF Score distinctly highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for robust investment opportunities may find D.R. Horton Inc an attractive option. For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, consider exploring our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.