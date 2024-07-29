Diamondback Energy, Miller Industries Show Value and Momentum

Momentum stocks have put up a stronger performance over the past year

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • These companies have both value and momentum characteristics.
Article's Main Image

For the 12 months through June 30, momentum stocks (those with rapidly rising prices) gained about 58%.

Value stocks (those selling at cheap prices relative to the companies' earnings or net worth) advanced about 15%. So momentum stocks did almost four times as well as value stocks.

I'm a believer in value, and I expect it to stage a comeback. Nonetheless, I think it makes sense to seek out stocks that have both value and momentum characteristics.

For this article, I'll define a value stock as one selling for no more than 15 times the company's earnings per share. I'll define a momentum stock as one that increased in price by 25% or more in the first half of this year.

Here are four stocks that can jump both of those hurdles.

Diamondback Energy

The Permian Basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico has long been – and still is – one of the lowest-cost areas in the world to find oil and natural gas. That's where Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG, Financial) has most of its wells.

The oil industry hit a deep slump in 2014-2020, and Diamondback suffered three loss years. Since then it has notched good profits. The stock rose just over 29% in the first half, and sells for less than 12 times earnings. The median price-earnings multiple these days is about 24.

Miller Industries

Miller Industries Inc. (MLR, Financial) primarily makes tow trucks. You might not think that would be a growth niche, but Miller has increased its earnings by an average of 11% per year over the past decade. The stock climbed 30% in the first half, and sells for less than 10 times earnings.

As a small stock, Miller is almost completely neglected by Wall Street firms. Only one analysts follows it (and rates it a buy). That's not a bad thing, as some academic studies suggest that stocks with scanty analyst coverage tend to outperform the market.

I've owned Miller shares in the past, and am considering a return engagement. My main hesitancy is that my clients' portfolios are already heavy in industrial stocks.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA, Financial), with headquarters in West Orange, New Jersey, originally made fuses for cars. Now, having grown through 16 acquisitions, it makes a wide variety of electronic components. Among its customers are Apple Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

In the past three years, the stock has soared 530%, including a 25% gain in this year's first half. It isn't exorbitantly priced, selling for 1.5 times revenue and 12 times recent earnings.

Macatawa Bank

The smallest stock I'll recommend today is Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC, Financial), based in Holland, Michigan. It advanced 29% in the first half and sells for 12 times earnings.

When evaluating banks, the first thing I look for is a return on assets of 1% or better. At Macatawa, it's 1.53%. I also prefer low debt, and Macatawa has debt equal to only 7% of its corporate net worth.

I like little banks for two reasons. First, I think the Federal Reserve will lower short-term interest rates soon, which should help banks because they “borrow short and lend long.” Second, the banking industry is in a long-term trend of consolidation, so small banks are takeover candidates.

The record

This is the 45th column I've written about stocks that possess both value and momentum. The average gain on my selections in this series has been 13%, which compares favorably with 10.50% for the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index.

Those figures are based on the 43 columns for which one-year returns can be calculated. Thirty of the 43 columns were profitable and 23 beat the index.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn't be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn't predict the future.

The results from a year ago were much better. My “value plus momentum” picks from last August rose 48.2%, roundly beating the index's 28.3%.

The best gainer was Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD, Financial), a maker of air conditioning equipment. It rose 130%.

Ironically, my worst performer was a company that got acquired. Earthstone Energy Inc. was bought by Permian Resources Corp. (PR, Financial), but at only a small premium. It advanced 8% through the November takeover.

In between were Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR, Financial) with a 48% return, Paccar Inc. (PCAR, Financial) with 26% and American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD, Financial) at 18%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments in Boston, Massachusetts. His firm or clients may own or trade the stocks discussed here. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.