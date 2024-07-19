Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Polycab India Ltd (BOM:542652, Financial) achieved the highest-ever first quarter revenue in company history.

Consolidated revenue grew by 21% year-on-year, driven by steady performance in the wires and cables business.

Net cash position improved to INR16.3 billion from INR10.1 billion in Q1 of the previous year.

FMEG business recorded solid growth of 21% this quarter, driven by strong demand for fans amid heatwave across several parts of the country.

The Board has reconstituted the Audit and Nomination and Remuneration Committees to fully comprise independent directors, enhancing corporate governance.

Negative Points

EBITDA margins declined to 12.4%, influenced by a shift in business mix to segments with lower margins.

International business revenue declined by 28% year-on-year, impacting overall margins.

Higher finished goods inventory buildup in the wires and cables business due to a sudden fall in demand towards the end of the quarter.

Operating cash flow was negative INR200 crores, attributed to higher inventory levels and increased receivables from EPC and institutional businesses.

Freight costs increased, compressing margins in the international business.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Polycab India Ltd (BOM:542652) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide some color on the volume growth in the domestic wires and cables business, given the significant elevation in raw material prices?

A: The domestic wires and cables business registered a volume growth of about 10%, while the value growth was influenced by increased commodity prices. However, the high base from the previous year and the impact on channel sales due to price volatility affected overall growth. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: With the international business down by 28%, how do you see the quarterly run rate for the rest of the year? Does this impact your guidance of a 10% contribution by FY26?

A: The international business should be viewed on a yearly basis due to transit times. Despite current softness, we expect gradual improvement and aim to maintain our guidance of a 10% contribution to the company's top line by FY26. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: Can you explain the margin differential between your international and domestic businesses, and between domestic distribution and institutional sales?

A: Domestic business margins are typically between 9% to 11%, while international business margins are higher. The past quarter saw volatility in commodity prices, affecting channel sales more than institutional sales. We expect margins to normalize as commodity prices stabilize. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: There was a sharp inventory destocking by the channel in June despite a rise in copper prices earlier. Can you explain this phenomenon?

A: The channel stocked up inventory when copper prices were rising, but a sharp decline in June led to destocking. With commodity prices now stable and channel inventory normalized, we expect improved sales and margins going forward. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: What is the impact of moving to a distribution-led model in the US on your international business?

A: The transition to a distribution-led model in the US is ongoing and will take a few more quarters to stabilize. This shift, along with increased freight costs, has impacted margins, but we expect improvement as the model stabilizes. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: Can you provide guidance related to the Leap Project for INR200 billion revenue by FY26?

A: We are on track to achieve or exceed our target of INR20,000 crores by FY26. We exited the previous year at INR18,000 crores and will release new mid-term guidance during this financial year. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: What is the outlook for the EPC business margins and its contribution to total revenue?

A: The EPC business margins are expected to remain in the high single digits over the medium to long term. The contribution to the company's top line will be in the mid- to high single digits. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: Can you explain the increase in finance costs despite channel financing?

A: The increase in finance costs is linked to higher acceptances for raw material procurement, not channel financing. The rise in acceptances has led to higher interest costs. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: What is the current capacity utilization in cables and wires?

A: For the first quarter, the overall capacity utilization was between 70% to 75%, with cables at the higher end and wires at the lower end of this range. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

Q: Can you provide an update on the income tax investigation?

A: There is no further update. We have not received any tax demand notice or orders from the income tax authorities. We remain committed to transparency and regulatory compliance. (Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head of Investor Relations)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.