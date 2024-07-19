On July 19, 2024, Andy Waters, Executive Vice President of Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI, Financial), sold 7,246 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI, Financial), headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky, operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. which provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The company offers a range of deposit, loan products, and other financial services.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp Inc were priced at $48.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $891.388 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.45, which is above the industry median of 10.125.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11, based on a GF Value of $43.78.

Over the past year, Andy Waters has engaged in multiple transactions involving CTBI shares, selling a total of 10,000 shares and purchasing 10,686 shares. The insider transaction history for Community Trust Bancorp Inc shows a trend with 31 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

