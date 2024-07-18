On July 18, 2024, Van Beckwith, Executive Vice President, Secretary and Chief Legal Officer of Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $36.75 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 273,908.49 shares of Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co, a global provider of products and services to the energy industry, facilitates the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in two segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Halliburton Co were trading at $36.75 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $29.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.15, which is lower than the industry median of 11.67 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Halliburton Co is estimated at $40.81 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Halliburton Co.

