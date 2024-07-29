Craig Mckasson, Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company on July 18, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 288,110 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Craig Mckasson has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Premier Inc were trading at $20, giving the company a market cap of $2.066 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.80, which is above both the industry median of 23.98 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is $31.13, suggesting that with a current price of $20, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This valuation indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus analysis.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

