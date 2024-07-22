Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.63 Beats Estimate, Revenue Hits $31.6 Million

Company Reports Solid Performance Amid Economic Challenges

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $31.6 million, slightly down by $80 thousand from the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest Income: $16.7 million, down by $503 thousand, or 3%, from the previous quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $500 thousand, down by $200 thousand from the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest Expense: $33.9 million, down by $453 thousand, or 1%, from the previous quarter.
  • Loans: Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2023.
  • Deposits: Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which offers banking and financial services through its Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services segments, reported a net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.49 per share.

1815485620789866496.png

Performance Overview

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH, Financial) reported a net income of $10.8 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $10.9 million in Q1 2024. The earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.49, indicating a robust performance despite economic headwinds.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $31.6 million, marginally above the estimated $30.93 million. The net interest margin was 1.83%, a slight decrease from 1.84% in the previous quarter. The return on average equity was 9.43%, and the return on average assets was 0.60%.

Key Financial Metrics

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH, Financial) maintained solid asset and credit quality metrics. The provision for credit losses was $500 thousand, down by $200 thousand from the previous quarter. Wealth management revenues increased by 4%, and mortgage banking revenues rose by 10% from Q1 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $16.7 million, down by $503 thousand from Q1 2024. However, excluding one-time items, noninterest income was up by $609 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Noninterest expense declined by 1%, with reductions in salaries and benefits expense.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income $10.8 million $10.9 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.63 $0.64
Net Interest Income $31.6 million $31.7 million
Noninterest Income $16.7 million $17.2 million
Noninterest Expense $33.9 million $34.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total loans amounted to $5.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024. In-market deposits were $4.6 billion, also down by 1% from the previous quarter. The securities portfolio totaled $952 million, representing 13% of total assets.

Shareholders' equity was $471.0 million, up by $4.0 million from the previous quarter. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, paid on July 12, 2024.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Nonaccrual loans were $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, consistent with the previous quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans. The total risk-based capital ratio was 11.81%, up from 11.62% in the previous quarter.

Conclusion

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, with earnings surpassing analyst estimates and maintaining strong asset quality. The company's strategic focus on managing expenses and investing in growth initiatives positions it well for future performance. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for further details.

