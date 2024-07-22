HealthStream Inc (HSTM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.14 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $71.6M Misses Expectations

Revenue Growth and Increased Operating Income Highlight the Quarter

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $71.6 million, up by 3.4% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $72.85 million.
  • Net Income: $4.2 million, a slight increase from $4.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.14 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: $4.4 million, an increase of 10.1% from $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15.8 million, up 3.3% from $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $83.0 million with no outstanding indebtedness for borrowed money.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share, payable on August 16, 2024.
On July 22, 2024, HealthStream Inc (HSTM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations, with a focus on subscription-based products and software applications for credentialing and enrollment activities.

Quarterly Financial Performance

HealthStream Inc reported revenues of $71.6 million for Q2 2024, a 3.4% increase from $69.2 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 3.8% increase in subscription revenues, which offset a 5.5% decline in professional services revenues. Despite a $1.0 million charge related to a customer bankruptcy, operating income rose by 10.1% to $4.4 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter was $4.2 million, a slight increase from $4.1 million in Q2 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.14 per share (diluted), up from $0.13 per share (diluted) in the previous year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.12 per share. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a modest increase of 3.3%, reaching $15.8 million.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first six months of 2024, HealthStream Inc reported revenues of $144.3 million, a 4.5% increase from $138.1 million in the same period of 2023. Operating income surged by 46.4% to $10.1 million, driven by higher revenues and reduced labor costs due to the absence of restructuring charges from the previous year. Net income for the first half of 2024 was $9.4 million, up from $6.8 million in the first half of 2023, with EPS at $0.31 per share (diluted), compared to $0.22 per share (diluted) in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, HealthStream Inc had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $83.0 million, with no outstanding indebtedness. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $6.9 million. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share, payable on August 16, 2024, to holders of record on August 5, 2024.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $71.6 million $69.2 million
Operating Income $4.4 million $4.0 million
Net Income $4.2 million $4.1 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.14 $0.13
Adjusted EBITDA $15.8 million $15.3 million

Analysis and Outlook

HealthStream Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience amidst challenges, including a significant customer bankruptcy. The company's ability to grow revenues and operating income, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves, positions it well for future growth. The increase in subscription revenues highlights the strength of its core business model.

“Second quarter 2024 revenues, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA all showed year-over-year growth, which was achieved amidst a couple of unique, one-time customer events presenting headwinds in the quarter,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream.

Looking ahead, HealthStream Inc has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting revenues between $292.0 million and $296.0 million, net income between $16.7 million and $18.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $64.5 million and $67.5 million. The company's focus on expanding its subscription services and maintaining operational efficiency will be crucial in achieving these targets.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HealthStream Inc for further details.

