NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.69, Revenue Hits $43.3 Million

Company Reports Steady Performance and Dividend Increase

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $32.7 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69, compared to $30.1 million and $0.70 EPS in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Noninterest income reached a record level of $43.3 million, accounting for 30.8% of total revenues.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved to 3.18%, up 4 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased to $9.85 billion, up $203.6 million or 4.2% annualized from December 31, 2022.
  • Deposit Growth: Deposits rose to $11.27 billion, an increase of $302.5 million or 2.8% from December 31, 2022.
  • Capital Position: Stockholders' equity stood at $1.46 billion, with a tangible book value per share of $22.54.
  • Dividend Increase: Approved a 6.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 22, 2024, NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiaries, primarily NBT Bank, a full-service community bank offering a range of retail and commercial banking products and trust and investment services.

1815489900213071872.png

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, NBT Bancorp Inc reported net income of $32.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share. This aligns with the analyst estimate of $0.69 per share. However, it represents a slight decrease from $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year and $0.71 per share in the previous quarter.

Operating diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure excluding acquisition expenses and securities gains (losses), net of tax, was also $0.69 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.80 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Achievements

CEO Scott A. Kingsley commented,

“Our operating performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024 continues to reflect the strength of our balance sheet, our diversified business model, and the collaboration of our team.”
The company reported several key financial achievements:
Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $32.7 million $33.8 million $30.1 million
Diluted EPS $0.69 $0.71 $0.70
Net Interest Income (FTE) $97.8 million $95.8 million $93.8 million
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 3.18% 3.14% 3.27%
Noninterest Income $43.3 million $42.8 million $41.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $97.8 million, up $2 million from the prior quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) on an FTE basis was 3.18%, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter. Noninterest income reached a record level of $43.3 million, making up 30.8% of total revenues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total loans were $9.85 billion, up $203.6 million from December 31, 2023. Deposits were $11.27 billion, up $302.5 million from December 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22%, and nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.39%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Capital and Dividend

Stockholders' equity was $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2024. The tangible book value per share was $22.54, and the CET1 ratio was 11.70%. The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.34, an increase of 6.3%, marking the twelfth consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

Analysis

NBT Bancorp Inc's steady performance in Q2 2024, despite slight declines in some metrics compared to the previous year, demonstrates the company's resilience and effective management. The increase in net interest income and noninterest income highlights the company's diversified revenue streams. The approved dividend increase further underscores NBT Bancorp Inc's commitment to providing consistent returns to shareholders.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NBT Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.