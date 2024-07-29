On July 22, 2024, NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiaries, primarily NBT Bank, a full-service community bank offering a range of retail and commercial banking products and trust and investment services.

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, NBT Bancorp Inc reported net income of $32.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share. This aligns with the analyst estimate of $0.69 per share. However, it represents a slight decrease from $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year and $0.71 per share in the previous quarter.

Operating diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure excluding acquisition expenses and securities gains (losses), net of tax, was also $0.69 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.80 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Achievements

CEO Scott A. Kingsley commented,

“Our operating performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024 continues to reflect the strength of our balance sheet, our diversified business model, and the collaboration of our team.”

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $32.7 million $33.8 million $30.1 million Diluted EPS $0.69 $0.71 $0.70 Net Interest Income (FTE) $97.8 million $95.8 million $93.8 million Net Interest Margin (NIM) 3.18% 3.14% 3.27% Noninterest Income $43.3 million $42.8 million $41.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

The company reported several key financial achievements:

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $97.8 million, up $2 million from the prior quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) on an FTE basis was 3.18%, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter. Noninterest income reached a record level of $43.3 million, making up 30.8% of total revenues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total loans were $9.85 billion, up $203.6 million from December 31, 2023. Deposits were $11.27 billion, up $302.5 million from December 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22%, and nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.39%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Capital and Dividend

Stockholders' equity was $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2024. The tangible book value per share was $22.54, and the CET1 ratio was 11.70%. The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.34, an increase of 6.3%, marking the twelfth consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

Analysis

NBT Bancorp Inc's steady performance in Q2 2024, despite slight declines in some metrics compared to the previous year, demonstrates the company's resilience and effective management. The increase in net interest income and noninterest income highlights the company's diversified revenue streams. The approved dividend increase further underscores NBT Bancorp Inc's commitment to providing consistent returns to shareholders.

