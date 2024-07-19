On July 19, 2024, Anutthara Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), sold 760 shares of the company at a price of $175 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 152,534 shares of Atlassian Corp.

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) specializes in software development and collaboration tools, including its flagship products Jira and Confluence. These platforms are widely used by developers and project managers to coordinate, track, and manage their projects and workflows.

Over the past year, Anutthara Bharadwaj has sold a total of 48,322 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Atlassian Corp, where there have been 567 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $175 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $45.70 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Atlassian Corp is $282.36 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

