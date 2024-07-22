On July 22, 2024, Vijay Kasibhatla, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,354 shares of Schlumberger Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd is a global technology company that provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. The company's products and services are designed to optimize the discovery and development of oil and natural gas.

The shares were sold at a price of $49.29, valuing the transaction at approximately $492,900. This sale contributes to a total of 30 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

The market cap of Schlumberger Ltd stands at $70.20 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is 16.16, which is above the industry median of 11.67. This ratio is also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Schlumberger Ltd is estimated at $57.51 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The insider transaction trend for Schlumberger Ltd indicates a predominance of selling activities over the past year, as depicted in the insider trend image above.

The GF Value, a measure based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts, suggests that Schlumberger Ltd's stock currently presents a modest investment opportunity relative to its intrinsic value.

