Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares in the company on July 22, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,210,297 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $13.79 each.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a wide range of tools and services, fostering a remote-first approach to real estate transactions.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 410,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for eXp World Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

The shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $13.79 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.143 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with context about how executives at eXp World Holdings Inc view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

