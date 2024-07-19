On July 19, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 191,207 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions. The company's platform facilitates payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India, allowing users to make purchases and pay for them in installments.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 32,015 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a total of 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $84.94 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $483.583 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.48, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.6 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $31.41, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.7. This suggests that Sezzle Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

