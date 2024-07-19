On July 19, 2024, Director Dixon Robert L JR sold 305 shares of Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) at a price of $506.76 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,721 shares of the company.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It provides a range of medical and specialty products and services.

The transaction occurred when shares of Elevance Health Inc were trading at $506.76, giving the company a market cap of approximately $116.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.67, which is above the industry median of 15.65.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Elevance Health Inc is estimated at $545.13 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 8 insider sales at Elevance Health Inc. The insider, Dixon Robert L JR, has sold a total of 305 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This insider activity occurs amidst a backdrop where the stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

The ongoing transactions by insiders, particularly the recent sale by Director Dixon Robert L JR, provide investors with insights into how those closest to the company view its stock value and future prospects.

