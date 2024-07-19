On July 19, 2024, John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), sold 1,350 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $139.12 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products help in underwriting, policy administration, claims management, and billing functions, supporting insurers to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing industry.

Over the past year, John Mullen has sold a total of 24,261 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) shows a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) were trading at $139.12 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.95 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $103.43, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

