Q2 2024 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Truist Financial Corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Brad Milsaps.



Brad Milsaps - Truist Financial Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Betsy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome Truist's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. With us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Rogers; our CFO, Mike McGuire; our Vice Chair and Chief Risk Officer, Clarke Starnes; as well as other members of Truist's senior management team.



During this morning's call, they will discuss Truist's second-quarter results, share their perspectives on current business conditions, and provide an updated outlook for 2024. The company presentation, as well as our earnings release and supplemental financial information are available in the Truist Investor Relations website, ir.truist.com.



Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial