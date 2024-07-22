Jul 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Simpson Manufacturing Company second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Thank you, Ken, you may begin.
Kimberly Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations - Investor Relations
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Simpson Manufacturing Company's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Any statements made on this call that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
We encourage you to read the risks described in the company's public filings and reports which are available on the SEC's or the company's corporate website. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no
Q2 2024 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...