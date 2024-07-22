Rossari Biotech Ltd (BOM:543213) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions

Rossari Biotech Ltd (BOM:543213) reports a robust start to FY25 with significant revenue and profit increases, despite challenges in the AHN division.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Grew by 19.3% to INR 497 crores compared to INR 410.6 crores in the same period last year.
  • EBITDA: Improved by 12.5% to INR 64.9 crores from INR 57.7 crores.
  • EBITDA Margin: 13.3% compared to 14.1% in the previous year.
  • PAT (Profit After Tax): Increased by 19.5% to INR 34.9 crores from INR 29.2 crores.
  • SPPC Division Revenue: Grew by 21% to INR 365 crores from INR 301 crores.
  • Textile Specialty Chemicals Division Revenue: Grew by 21% to INR 98 crores from INR 81 crores.
  • AHN Division Revenue: Muted performance at INR 27 crores compared to INR 29 crores last year.
  • Revenue Contribution: HPPC: 75%, Textile Specialties: 20%, AHN: 5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Rossari Biotech Ltd (BOM:543213, Financial) reported a strong start to FY25 with a 19.3% year-on-year revenue growth and a 19.5% increase in profit.
  • The SPPC segment achieved a robust 21% growth, and the textile specialty chemicals division also saw a 21% growth.
  • The company is experiencing notable success in export markets, which are growing faster than domestic markets.
  • Recent expansions at Dahej and increased ethoxylation capacity are expected to meet growing demand across key segments.
  • Rossari Biotech Ltd (BOM:543213) continues to focus on R&D, driving innovation and creating sustainable value for stakeholders.

Negative Points

  • The AHN division faced challenges due to industry headwinds, resulting in flat performance.
  • EBITDA margin dropped to 13.3% from 14.1% in the previous year, primarily due to increased other expenses.
  • Higher freight, travel, maintenance, and selling and distribution costs contributed to increased expenses.
  • The company faces industry-wide issues with IGST refund claims, which could potentially impact financials.
  • Working capital days have been increasing, and the company expects this to be the new normal due to the nature of the surfactant business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How has been the volume growth over the last few quarters?
A: The primary driver for the last few quarters has been volume growth, particularly in the SPPC and textile specialty chemicals segments. Prices have remained stable, with some slight price cuts to gain volume.

Q: Can we expect to return to the 15-17% EBITDA margin range seen pre-COVID?
A: Given the current business mix and market conditions, it is more realistic to consider the current EBITDA margin range of 12-13% as the new normal.

Q: What is the contribution of the Brazil Grocery segment to HPPC revenue?
A: The Brazil Grocery segment contributed around 60 crores for the quarter. While it is a lower-margin business, it is essential for long-term growth despite its current impact on blended margins.

Q: Should we expect a provision for the 25 crore penalty notice?
A: No provision is expected. The company has taken legal views and is confident of a favorable outcome on appeal.

Q: Have there been any changes to the reporting of segment revenues?
A: Yes, a reclassification of a product from textiles to HPPC was made in Q2 of last year. This correction has been reflected in the current presentations.

Q: Why has the textile segment not grown as fast as peers?
A: The textile segment has seen better volumes, but falling raw material prices have impacted revenue growth. The company is confident of better sales in the coming quarters.

Q: Can you provide an update on the new product portfolio in the SPPC segment?
A: Several new products have been launched, including bio-surfactants and green chemistry products. These innovations are now in production and contributing to market growth.

Q: How is the cosmetics side of the business performing?
A: The cosmetics business is growing well, with significant quarter-on-quarter growth. The company is introducing new initiatives in personal care, expecting good traction going forward.

Q: What is the current utilization rate of production capacities?
A: The ethoxylation capacity is operating at 90%, while overall capacity utilization is around 55-60%.

Q: What is the strategy behind incorporating a subsidiary in Dubai?
A: The Dubai subsidiary will serve as a hub for global expansion, starting with marketing and potentially adding manufacturing facilities as the business grows.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.