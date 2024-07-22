Aurum Proptech Ltd (BOM:539289) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst SaaS Challenges

Company reports a 45% increase in total income and significant EBITDA improvement, despite ongoing losses and SaaS revenue decline.

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Income: INR69.10 crore, up by 45% year-on-year from INR47.71 crore in Q1 FY 2024.
  • EBITDA: INR12.05 crore, an improvement of 6.7x year-on-year from INR1.80 crore in Q1 FY 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: INR4 crore, improved from a loss of INR11.77 crore in Q1 FY 2024.
  • Profit Before Tax (PBT): Negative INR13.74 crore, improved from negative INR18.79 crore in Q1 FY 2024.
  • Rental Units Managed: 30,000 units across 17 cities in India.
  • Rental Payments Managed: INR70 crore.
  • Data Analytics Business Growth: 20% year-on-year.
  • Home Sales Facilitated: INR40 crore.
  • SaaS Licenses Deployed: 7,500 across 180 projects.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Aurum Proptech Ltd (BOM:539289, Financial) reported a 45% year-on-year increase in total income for Q1 FY 2025, reaching INR69.10 crore.
  • EBITDA for Q1 FY 2025 was INR12.05 crore, marking a 6.7x improvement year-on-year.
  • The company has seen significant advancements in its tech platform, integrating AI and machine learning to provide smarter solutions.
  • The rental business, including HelloWorld and Nestaway, manages 30,000 rental units across 17 cities in India, showcasing strong market presence.
  • The distribution business turned profitable across all offerings, with the marketing and sales automation business reaching EBITDA positive this quarter.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, the company still reported a loss before tax of INR13.74 crore for Q1 FY 2025.
  • The SaaS revenue saw a decline from INR8.8 crore to close to INR6 crore this quarter.
  • The company faces challenges in maintaining the efficiency demonstrated in the last quarter over the next three quarters.
  • There is a mild impact on the student living segment in Kota due to the deferment of NEET exams, affecting demand for hostels.
  • The company has begun capitalizing product development costs, which may raise concerns about long-term financial sustainability.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Aurum Proptech Ltd (BOM:539289) Q1 FY24-'25 Earnings Call

Q: Despite improvements in the real estate as a service model, the SaaS revenue is down this quarter. Is there an issue with the SaaS model?
A: (Onkar Shetye, Executive Director) The SaaS business faced some headwinds due to election-related expenditure by the state developer segment. However, this is temporary, and we expect improvements in the coming quarters.

Q: Can you provide more details on the fractional ownership initiative?
A: (Hiren Ladva, EVP, Investments) We are preparing for the license application for Aurum WiseX. We have around 400 investors with an AUM of INR180 crores. The regulation will make investments more liquid, and we are positive about the market's growth.

Q: Can you explain the adjusted EBITDA calculation?
A: (Hiren Ladva, EVP, Investments) Adjusted EBITDA accounts for lease-related costs and one-time expenses. This helps us track operational performance more accurately. We have provided a detailed table in the investor presentation.

Q: When will the final call for partly paid shares be made?
A: (Ashish Deora, CEO) The next call of INR30 is planned for Q4 of this year. The company does not require the funds immediately, so the timing is flexible.

Q: How aggressive is the company in sales and marketing for the rental business?
A: (Onkar Shetye, Executive Director) We focus on targeted marketing using data analytics. Recently, we rebranded Nestaway in Bangalore and will extend these efforts city-by-city. Our strategy is to optimize marketing spend while leveraging existing brand recognition.

Q: What is the revenue breakup for HelloWorld, Nestaway, and other segments?
A: (Onkar Shetye, Executive Director) Approximately 60% of revenue comes from the rental cohort, 30%-35% from the distribution cohort, and 5%-10% from the capital cohort.

Q: What is the target EBITDA margin for FY25?
A: (Ashish Deora, CEO) We aim to maintain and improve our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ratios over the next three quarters, targeting a 450 bps improvement.

Q: How is the journey from a software company (Majesco) to a proptech company? Is it more lucrative?
A: (Kunal Karan, CFO) The proptech market is larger and less contested compared to the insurance software market. The real estate market in India is poised to be a $1 trillion market by 2030, offering significant growth opportunities.

Q: Will the restructuring of the business for value creation be in the distribution vertical? Will we see segmental breakups in the future?
A: (Ashish Deora, CEO) Yes, the restructuring will focus on the distribution vertical. We plan to present our business in terms of rentals, distribution, and capital segments for better clarity and value creation.

Q: How will the revenue and EBITDA shape up in FY25 and FY26?
A: (Onkar Shetye, Executive Director) We target a 45% year-on-year revenue growth while improving EBITDA by 450 bps. The focus is on balancing growth with profitability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.