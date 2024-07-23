Logitech International SA (LOGI) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: GAAP EPS $0.92 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses $1.1 Billion

Strong Performance with 12% Sales Growth and Significant Increase in Operating Income

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, up 12% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.03 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.92, up 136% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $153 million, up 96% year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $176 million, down 27% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: 42.8%, up from 38.5% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $141.8 million, more than doubling from $62.7 million in the prior year.
  • FY 2025 Outlook: Raised to $4.34 - $4.43 billion in sales and $700 - $730 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Logitech International SA (LOGI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech specializes in designing and manufacturing computer peripherals such as mice, keyboards, webcams, conference room cameras, headsets, and music-related products such as wireless speakers.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Logitech International SA (LOGI, Financial) reported net sales of $1.1 billion for Q1 FY2025, marking a 12% increase in US dollars and a 13% increase in constant currency compared to the same quarter last year. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.034 billion. The company also reported a GAAP operating income of $153 million, a significant 96% increase from the previous year, and a non-GAAP operating income of $182 million, up 67% year-over-year.

1815696196770099200.png

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Logitech's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.92, a 136% increase from the prior year, while non-GAAP EPS was $1.13, up 74%. These figures significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.65 per share. The company's gross profit also saw a notable rise, reaching $466.3 million compared to $375.6 million in Q1 FY2024.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Change
Net Sales $1.1 billion $974.5 million 12%
GAAP Operating Income $153 million $78.4 million 96%
Non-GAAP Operating Income $182 million $109.3 million 67%
GAAP EPS $0.92 $0.39 136%
Non-GAAP EPS $1.13 $0.65 74%

Performance Analysis and Challenges

Logitech's strong performance in Q1 FY2025 is attributed to broad-based growth across all regions and key categories. The company experienced significant sales increases in product categories such as Gaming (16%), Keyboards & Combos (19%), and Headsets (20%). However, the company faced a 27% decline in cash flow from operations, amounting to $176 million compared to the previous year.

“We started the new fiscal year strong, with high-quality, broad-based growth across all regions and key categories,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “Our team continued disciplined execution, as evidenced by excellent gross and operating margin growth. I am pleased to increase our FY25 outlook for both net sales and non-GAAP operating income.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Logitech reported total assets of $3.68 billion, up from $3.60 billion at the end of March 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.53 billion, a slight increase from $1.52 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. Despite the decline in cash flow from operations, the company maintained a strong liquidity position.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Logitech has raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025. The company now expects sales to be in the range of $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion, up from the previous estimate of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion. The non-GAAP operating income outlook has also been increased to a range of $700 million to $730 million, compared to the previous range of $685 million to $715 million.

Logitech International SA (LOGI, Financial)'s robust Q1 performance and raised outlook indicate strong growth potential and disciplined execution, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors and industry stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Logitech International SA for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.