GE Aerospace Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.20 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses $9.1 Billion

Strong Performance Amidst Supply Chain Challenges

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $9.1 billion, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $8.46 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.20, an increase of $0.11 from the previous year.
  • Operating Profit: $1.9 billion, up 37% year-over-year, with an operating profit margin of 23.1%, an increase of 560 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.1 billion, up $0.2 billion from the previous year.
  • Total Orders: $11.2 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, GE Aerospace (GE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant profit growth and an increase in full-year profit and cash guidance.

1815701134803890176.png

Company Overview

GE Aerospace is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, in partnership with Safran through their CFM joint venture. With a global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace generates most of its profits from recurring service revenue. The company, originally formed in 1892 with ties to Thomas Edison, has spun off various businesses between 2016 and 2024, focusing now on its core aerospace operations.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

GE Aerospace reported total orders of $11.2 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year. Total revenue (GAAP) reached $9.1 billion, a 4% rise, while adjusted revenue stood at $8.2 billion, also up by 4%. The company achieved a GAAP profit of $1.4 billion, a slight decrease of 4%, but operating profit surged by 37% to $1.9 billion. The GAAP profit margin was 15.9%, and the operating profit margin improved significantly to 23.1%.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Year-over-Year Change
Total Revenue (GAAP) $9.1B $8.8B 4%
Adjusted Revenue $8.2B $7.9B 4%
Operating Profit $1.9B $1.4B 37%
Operating Profit Margin 23.1% 17.5% 560 bps
Continuing EPS (GAAP) $1.20 $1.09 10%
Adjusted EPS $1.20 $0.74 62%
Free Cash Flow $1.1B $942M 17%

Performance Analysis

GE Aerospace's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by robust growth in orders and operating profit, despite ongoing supply chain challenges. The company leveraged its FLIGHT DECK initiative to address supply constraints, resulting in progress at key supplier sites. Additionally, GE Aerospace announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years to expand and upgrade MRO facilities globally, reflecting its commitment to meeting growing demand.

Segment Performance

In the Commercial Engines & Services segment, orders increased by 38% to $9.2 billion, driven by strong demand for spare parts. Revenue grew by 7% to $6.1 billion, with a 21% increase in segment profit. The Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment saw a 71% rise in profit, despite a 25% decline in orders, highlighting improved program performance and productivity.

CEO Commentary

"The GE Aerospace team delivered another strong quarter marked by double-digit increases across orders, operating profit, and free cash flow. Given our performance year-to-date and momentum across our businesses, we are raising our full-year profit and free cash flow guidance," said GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

Based on its solid performance in the first half of the year, GE Aerospace has updated its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects adjusted revenue growth in the high single digits, operating profit between $6.5 billion and $6.8 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.95 to $4.20. Free cash flow is projected to be between $5.3 billion and $5.6 billion.

For more detailed financial information, visit GE Aerospace's Investor Relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GE Aerospace for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.