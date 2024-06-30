Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $2.40 Billion Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS of $2.03 Misses Estimates

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) released its 8-K filing on July 23, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.40 billion, up 2.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.39 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.03, down 1.0% from the previous year.
  • Net Income: $229 million, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $355 million, up 1.9% year-over-year.
  • Cash Provided by Operations: $360 million, a decline of 18.9% from the previous year.
  • Full Year Guidance: Revenue expected between $9.50 billion and $9.58 billion, with GAAP EPS projected between $7.57 and $7.77.
Article's Main Image

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial), a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S., reported its second-quarter 2024 financial results. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors' offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

1815703780335972352.png

Performance Overview

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $2.40 billion, up 2.5% from the same period in 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.39 billion. However, the reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 fell slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.05, marking a 1.0% decrease from the previous year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.35, up 2.2% from 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

The company highlighted several financial achievements for the quarter:

  • Base business revenue growth of nearly 4%.
  • Total revenue growth of 2.5%.
  • Continued improvement in productivity and profitability in the base business.

These achievements are crucial for Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) as they reflect the company's ability to grow its customer base and enhance its service offerings, which is vital in the competitive Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenues $2,397 million $2,338 million 2.5%
Operating Income $355 million $348 million 1.9%
Net Income Attributable to Quest Diagnostics $229 million $235 million -2.4%
Diluted EPS $2.03 $2.05 -1.0%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) reported total assets of $13.88 billion, slightly down from $14.02 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $271 million, a significant decrease from $686 million at the end of 2023. This reduction is primarily due to business acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Cash provided by operations was $514 million for the first six months of 2024, down from $538 million in the same period of 2023. Capital expenditures for the same period were $196 million, compared to $231 million in 2023.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 guidance:

Metric Updated Guidance Prior Guidance
Net Revenues $9.50 billion - $9.58 billion $9.40 billion - $9.48 billion
Reported Diluted EPS $7.57 - $7.77 $7.57 - $7.82
Adjusted Diluted EPS $8.80 - $9.00 $8.72 - $8.97

Commentary and Analysis

"We delivered another strong quarter, with base business revenue growth of nearly 4% and total revenue growth of 2.5% as well as continued improvement in productivity and profitability in the base business,” said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO, and President.

This performance is attributed to the growth of new physician and hospital customers, a more favorable test mix, and continued strength in healthcare utilization. The company also made significant progress in improving operational quality and efficiency through greater use of automation and AI.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) also announced four acquisitions that align with its growth, profitability, and return criteria. These acquisitions are expected to expand the company's presence in strategic growth areas and enhance its service offerings.

Overall, Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and growth in a competitive market, with strong revenue performance and strategic acquisitions positioning the company for future success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Quest Diagnostics Inc for further details.

