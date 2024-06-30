A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.06 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $1.024 Billion Beats Estimate

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved record sales of $1.024 billion, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $997.75 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported diluted earnings per share of $1.06, a 2% increase year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.07.
  • Net Earnings: Recorded net earnings of $156.2 million, a slight decrease from $157.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • North America Segment: Sales increased by 9% to $790.7 million, driven by higher water heater and commercial boiler volumes.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $119.1 million in free cash flow for the first half of 2024, down from the previous year due to higher inventory and accounts receivable balances.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1.8 million shares at a cost of $153.2 million in the first half of 2024, with plans to spend $300 million on share repurchases for the year.
  • Outlook: Reaffirmed 2024 sales outlook with an increase of 3% to 5% and narrowed EPS guidance to a range of $3.95 to $4.10.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported record sales of $1.024 billion, a 7% increase year-over-year, driven by higher water heater volumes. However, the diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 slightly missed the analyst estimate of $1.07.

1815706294225629184.png

Company Overview

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, and electric water heaters. Supplementary products include water heating equipment, condensing and noncondensing boilers, and water system tanks. The company's two operating segments are by geographic region: North America (majority of total revenue) and the Rest of the World. A material portion of sales in North America derive from replacing existing products, and the company utilizes a wholesale distribution channel and multiple selling locations. The Rest of the World segment sells majorly in Asian countries and operates sales offices to expand distribution and market its product portfolio.

Performance and Challenges

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) achieved record sales in the second quarter, driven by higher residential and commercial water heater volumes in North America, including sales of newly launched gas-tankless products. However, the company faced challenges such as higher material costs, primarily steel, and increased selling expenses to support sales growth initiatives. These factors contributed to a slight decline in net earnings to $156.2 million from $157.0 million in the previous year.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant in the industrial products sector, where maintaining growth and profitability amidst rising costs is crucial. A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) reported a 7% increase in net sales to $1.024 billion and a 2% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $1.06. The reaffirmation of the 2024 sales outlook with an increase of 3% to 5% and the narrowing of EPS guidance to a range of $3.95 to $4.10 underscores the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change YoY
Net Sales $1,024.3 million $960.8 million 7%
Net Earnings $156.2 million $157.0 million -1%
Diluted EPS $1.06 $1.04 2%

Segment-Level Performance

In North America, sales improved by 9% to $790.7 million, driven by higher water heater and commercial boiler volumes. However, segment earnings slightly decreased to $198.4 million due to higher material costs and selling expenses. The Rest of the World segment saw flat sales at $244.8 million, with local currency sales in China increasing by 2% and sales in India rising by 16%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) had cash and marketable securities totaling $233.3 million and debt of $140.4 million. The company generated $164.0 million in cash from operations and $119.1 million in free cash flow in the first half of 2024. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to higher inventory and accounts receivable balances.

Outlook

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) reaffirmed its 2024 sales projection of a 3% to 5% increase year-over-year and narrowed its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $3.95 to $4.10. The company remains cautious about economic headwinds in China but is optimistic about its North American market performance.

“A. O. Smith achieved record sales in the second quarter on higher residential and commercial water heater volumes in North America, including sales of our recently launched gas-tankless products, which we began shipping in the quarter. Additionally, we are pleased to see our North American boiler business resume its growth trajectory,” noted Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from A.O. Smith Corp for further details.

