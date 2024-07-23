Coca-Cola Co (KO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.56 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $12.4 Billion Beats Expectations

Solid Revenue Growth Amidst Currency Headwinds

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $12.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $11.75 billion.
  • Operating Margin: Improved to 21.3% from 20.1% in the prior year, with a comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) of 32.8% versus 31.6% last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.56, impacted by an 11-point currency headwind.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $4.1 billion, a decrease of $516 million from the previous year, primarily due to higher tax payments and cycling working capital benefits.
  • Unit Case Volume: Increased by 2%, driven by growth in developing and emerging markets, particularly in India, Brazil, and the Philippines.
  • Market Share: Gained value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages.
  • Free Cash Flow: $3.3 billion, a decrease of $693 million compared to the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The Atlanta-headquartered beverage giant reported a 3% increase in net revenues to $12.4 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $11.75 billion. However, earnings per share (EPS) declined by 5% to $0.56, missing the estimated $0.60 per share.

1815706309291569152.png

Company Overview

Founded in 1886, Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, boasting a diverse portfolio of 200 brands. The company operates globally, with significant revenue contributions from emerging markets in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Coca-Cola's extensive distribution network ensures its products reach consumers in over 200 countries and regions.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Despite the challenging economic landscape, Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) demonstrated resilience with notable financial achievements:

  • Revenue Growth: Net revenues grew by 3% to $12.4 billion, driven by a 9% increase in price/mix and a 6% rise in concentrate sales.
  • Operating Margin: The operating margin improved to 21.3% from 20.1% in the prior year, while the comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) increased to 32.8% from 31.6%.
  • EPS: EPS declined by 5% to $0.56, but comparable EPS (non-GAAP) grew by 7% to $0.84, despite an 11-point currency headwind.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) reported a 2% growth in global unit case volume, with developed markets remaining stable and developing markets showing mid-single-digit growth. The company gained value share in the total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages segment, reflecting its strong market position.

However, the company faced challenges, including a significant currency headwind that impacted EPS and operating income. Additionally, cash flow from operations decreased by $516 million to $4.1 billion, primarily due to higher tax payments and cycling working capital benefits from the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenues $12.4 billion $12.0 billion +3%
Operating Margin 21.3% 20.1% +1.2 pts
EPS $0.56 $0.59 -5%
Comparable EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.84 $0.79 +7%

Commentary and Analysis

"We are encouraged with our second quarter results, which delivered solid topline and operating income growth in an ever-changing landscape," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "Together with our bottling partners, we continue to execute our highly effective all-weather strategy, and we are confident in our ability to deliver on our raised 2024 guidance and longer-term objectives."

The company's strategic initiatives, including enhanced marketing capabilities and revenue growth management, have contributed to its robust performance. Coca-Cola's "Celebrate Everyday Greatness" campaign and innovative packaging solutions in markets like India have driven consumer engagement and revenue growth.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of economic challenges, achieving solid revenue growth and maintaining a strong market position. However, currency headwinds and increased marketing investments have impacted profitability. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges and leverages its strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coca-Cola Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.