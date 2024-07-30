PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.13 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $8.77 Billion Beats Estimate

Strong Performance in Truck and Parts Operations

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $8.77 billion, above analyst estimates of $8.33 billion.
  • Net Income: $1.12 billion, compared to $1.22 billion in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $2.33 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Global Truck Deliveries: 48,400 units in the second quarter.
  • PACCAR Parts Revenue: $1.66 billion, up from $1.60 billion in the same period last year.
  • Cash Generated from Operations: $440.0 million in the second quarter.
  • Stockholders' Equity: $17.70 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. PACCAR Inc, a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF, reported robust quarterly sales and profits driven by its industry-leading trucks and strong aftersales performance.

Quarterly Financial Performance

PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) reported net income of $1.12 billion ($2.13 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2024, slightly missing the analyst estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to $1.22 billion ($2.33 per diluted share) in the same period last year. The company's net sales and financial services revenues for the quarter were $8.77 billion, surpassing the estimated $8.33 billion but slightly down from $8.88 billion in Q2 2023.

1815726431284654080.png

Key Financial Metrics

Highlights from PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial)'s second quarter 2024 financial results include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales and Revenues $8.77 billion $8.88 billion
Net Income $1.12 billion $1.22 billion
EPS (Diluted) $2.13 $2.33
Global Truck Deliveries 48,400 units Not Provided
PACCAR Parts Revenues $1.66 billion $1.60 billion
PACCAR Financial Services Pretax Income $111.2 million $144.7 million

First Half 2024 Performance

For the first six months of 2024, PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) reported net income of $2.32 billion ($4.40 per diluted share), compared to $1.96 billion ($3.73 per diluted share) in the same period last year. Excluding a non-recurring charge in 2023, the adjusted net income was $2.40 billion ($4.58 per diluted share). Net sales and financial services revenues for the first half of 2024 were $17.52 billion, slightly up from $17.35 billion in the first half of 2023.

Operational Highlights

PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) delivered 48,400 trucks globally in Q2 2024. The company's Parts division reported revenues of $1.66 billion and pretax income of $413.8 million. PACCAR Financial Services achieved pretax income of $111.2 million on revenues of $509.8 million.

"PACCAR achieved excellent revenues and net income in the second quarter of 2024," said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. "PACCAR’s truck and Parts operations achieved robust quarterly sales and profits due to industry-leading trucks and strong aftersales performance that enhanced customer uptime."

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) reported cash and marketable securities of $7.80 billion, down from $8.66 billion at the end of 2023. The company's stockholders' equity stood at $17.70 billion, up from $15.88 billion at the end of 2023.

Investment and R&D

PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) continues to invest in new technologies and facilities, with capital investments of $219.6 million and R&D expenses of $117.1 million in Q2 2024. The company is also constructing a new parts distribution center in Massbach, Germany, to enhance parts delivery in Europe.

Market Share and Outlook

In the first half of 2024, Peterbilt and Kenworth achieved a combined Class 8 market share of 31.5% in North America, up from 27.7% last year. DAF Brasil's market share in the above 16-tonne truck segment increased to 10.3% from 9.2% in the same period last year.

"Peterbilt and Kenworth’s premium quality trucks provide exceptional durability and reliability," said Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president. "The Kenworth and Peterbilt industry-leading vocational trucks are an important contributor to the success of infrastructure investments in North America."

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PACCAR Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.