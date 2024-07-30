Genius Sports Ltd's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 23% Surge in Just 3 Months

Genius Sports Ltd (GENI, Financial), a key player in the interactive media industry, has demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a stock price of $6.73, Genius Sports has seen a significant uptick. Over the past week alone, the stock has gained 5.86%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 23.44%. This growth trajectory positions the company as fairly valued according to the GF Value, which currently stands at $6.49, up from $6.01 three months ago.

Overview of Genius Sports Ltd

Genius Sports Ltd operates as a B2B provider, offering scalable, technology-led products and services across various sectors of the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. The company is structured into three main product areas: Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. With a strong focus on proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure, Genius Sports primarily generates its revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division, with Europe being its largest market.

Assessing Profitability

Despite its growth, Genius Sports scores low on the Profitability Rank, with a score of 1 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at -16.83%, which is better than 27.98% of 579 companies in the same sector. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -14.83% and -11.24% respectively, positioning it better than 32.36% and 33.56% of its peers. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -13.22%, yet it outperforms 30.05% of competitors.

Growth Metrics

Genius Sports exhibits strong growth indicators. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 29.70%, ranking better than 80.57% of 530 companies in the industry. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at 16.30%, surpassing 78.38% of 111 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of -25.10%, which is still better than 23.34% of 407 companies.

Key Shareholders

Notable investors in Genius Sports include Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), holding 7,101,199 shares (3.38% share percentage), Jim Simons with 356,478 shares (0.17% share percentage), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 52,300 shares (0.02% share percentage). These holdings indicate a strong interest from influential market players.

Competitive Landscape

Genius Sports operates in a competitive landscape with companies like Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.14 billion, Rover Group Inc (ROVR, Financial) valued at $2 billion, and Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) at $1.07 billion. These companies represent the closest market capitalization within the same industry, providing a context for Genius Sports' market position and valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Ltd has shown a robust stock performance and promising growth metrics despite its low profitability scores. The company's strategic focus on technology-led solutions in the sports and betting industries, combined with its significant market presence in Europe, positions it well for future growth. However, improving profitability remains a key challenge. Investors should weigh these factors along with the competitive landscape when considering Genius Sports as a potential investment.

