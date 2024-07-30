HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $337.74, HCA Healthcare Inc has enjoyed a daily gain of 3.8% and a three-month increase of 7.17%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that HCA Healthcare Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects have been proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. For HCA Healthcare Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 94 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding HCA Healthcare Inc's Business

HCA Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider based in Nashville, operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2022, the company managed 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, along with a vast network of physician offices and urgent-care clinics across 20 states and England. With a market cap of $88.46 billion and annual sales of $66.72 billion, HCA Healthcare boasts an operating margin of 14.62%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

HCA Healthcare Inc's Operating Margin has shown a steady increase over the past five years, demonstrating the company's growing ability to convert revenue into profit. The Gross Margin has also consistently risen, reaching 84.76% in 2023. These trends are complemented by a strong Piotroski F-Score, which indicates a healthy financial state, and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, underscoring the firm's reliable operational performance.

HCA Healthcare Inc's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 16.2% outperforms 65.2% of its industry peers. Additionally, the EBITDA growth over the past three years further highlights its capacity for expansion and profitability.

Conclusion

Given HCA Healthcare Inc's robust financial strength, exceptional profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score distinctly highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.