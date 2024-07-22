On July 22, 2024, Director Daniel Guidry of Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial) executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 66,819 shares of the company.

Home Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A., which provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company offers deposit products, including checking, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Over the past year, Daniel Guidry has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Home Bancorp Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with three insider sells recorded over the same period.

Shares of Home Bancorp Inc were priced at $41.48 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $356.468 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.69, which is below both the industry median of 10.195 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued, Home Bancorp Inc has a GF Value of $41.03. With a current price of $41.48, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Home Bancorp Inc, especially considering the company's current market position and valuation status.

