Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.73 and Revenue of $26.1 Million, Slightly Beating Estimates

Net Income and EPS Fall Short of Expectations Amid Merger-Related Expenses

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $7.7 million for Q2 2024, down from $8.5 million in Q1 2024 and $9.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.73 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.81 in Q1 2024 and $0.94 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $26.1 million for Q2 2024, slightly above the analyst estimate of $26.05 million.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million in Q2 2024 from $6.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 3.54% in Q2 2024 from 3.77% in Q1 2024.
  • Nonaccrual Loans: Decreased to $8.4 million at June 30, 2024, from $12.9 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly cash dividend increased by $0.03 per share to $0.23, payable on August 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: ORRF) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net income of $7.7 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73, falling short of the analyst estimates of $0.76 EPS and $26.1 million in revenue.

1815848784752701440.png

Company Overview

Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company engaged in commercial banking and trust business. It offers a range of services including accepting demand, time, and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company also provides investment and brokerage services through its Financial Advisors division. Orrstown operates primarily in the Community Banking segment.

Performance and Challenges

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reported a net income of $7.7 million for Q2 2024, down from $8.5 million in Q1 2024 and $9.8 million in Q2 2023. Diluted EPS also decreased to $0.73 from $0.81 in the previous quarter and $0.94 in the same quarter last year. The decline in earnings was primarily attributed to $1.1 million in merger-related expenses.

The closing of the merger of equals with Codorus Valley Bancorp represents a significant milestone in the history of the Company. The merger will significantly increase the combined company's size and scale, which we believe will drive profitability and shareholder value," commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Orrstown Financial Services Inc achieved several financial milestones. Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million, and tangible book value per common share rose to $24.08 from $23.47 in the previous quarter. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, representing a 15% increase.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $7.7 million $8.5 million $9.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.73 $0.81 $0.94
Net Interest Margin 3.54% 3.77% 3.83%
Non-Interest Income $7.2 million $6.6 million $7.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $26.1 million, down from $26.9 million in Q1 2024. The net interest margin decreased to 3.54% from 3.77% in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses increased to $0.8 million from $0.3 million in Q1 2024, reflecting loan growth.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Loans held for investment increased by $44.5 million, or 8% annualized, from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024. Investment securities rose by $14.2 million to $529.1 million. Deposits increased by $6.9 million, totaling approximately $2.7 billion at the end of Q2 2024.

Analysis

Orrstown Financial Services Inc's Q2 2024 performance was impacted by merger-related expenses, which affected net income and EPS. However, the company's strategic merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp is expected to enhance profitability and shareholder value in the long term. The increase in non-interest income and tangible book value per share are positive indicators of the company's financial health.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Orrstown Financial Services Inc for further details.

