Renasant Corp (RNST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.69 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Above Expectations at $166.36 Million

Strong Net Income and EPS Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $38.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $28.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.69, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.66.
  • Revenue: $166.36 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $166.02 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $127.6 million, up $1.7 million on a linked quarter basis.
  • Loan Growth: Loans increased by $104.2 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 3.4% annualized net loan growth.
  • Deposit Growth: Deposits increased by $18.1 million on a linked quarter basis, with noninterest-bearing deposits up by $23.3 million.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $3.3 million for Q2 2024, compared to $2.4 million in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Renasant Corp (RNST, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the earnings results for the second quarter of 2024. Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc., with three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment.

1815852611753111552.png

Performance Overview

Renasant Corp (RNST, Financial) reported a net income of $38.8 million for Q2 2024, translating to a diluted EPS of $0.69, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.66. This marks a slight decrease from the previous quarter's net income of $39.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.70. However, it represents a significant improvement from the $28.6 million net income and $0.51 diluted EPS reported in Q2 2023.

Net interest income for the quarter was $127.6 million, reflecting a $1.7 million increase on a linked quarter basis. The net interest margin stood at 3.31%, up by 1 basis point from the previous quarter. Despite these gains, noninterest income decreased by $2.6 million due to a reduction in mortgage banking income, which was impacted by the absence of a $3.5 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights in Q1 2024.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Renasant Corp (RNST, Financial) achieved several financial milestones during the quarter. The company reported a 3.4% annualized net loan growth with loans increasing by $104.2 million. Deposits also saw a modest increase of $18.1 million, with noninterest-bearing deposits rising by $23.3 million. The cost of total deposits increased to 2.47%, up by 12 basis points from the previous quarter.

However, the company faced challenges, including a $5.5 million net loan charge-off, which equates to 0.18% of average loans on an annualized basis. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.78% from 0.59% in the previous quarter, indicating a rise in credit risk. Additionally, the coverage ratio for allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans decreased to 203.88% from 270.87% in Q1 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income ($000) 38,846 39,409 28,643
Diluted EPS 0.69 0.70 0.51
Net Interest Income ($000) 127,600 125,900 130,216
Net Interest Margin 3.31% 3.30% 3.31%

Balance Sheet and Capital Ratios

Renasant Corp (RNST, Financial) reported a book value per share of $41.77 and a tangible book value per share of $23.89, reflecting increases of 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. The company maintained a strong capital position with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.75% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15%.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"The financial results for the quarter reflect good performance and improved balance sheet strength," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As we build capital, it enhances our ability to grow the company and build upon these results."

Renasant Corp (RNST, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth amidst market challenges. The company's focus on strengthening its balance sheet and capital position is expected to support future growth and stability.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Renasant Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.