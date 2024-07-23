Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.50 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $108.39 Million

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $27.2 million for Q2 2024, up from $24.2 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.50 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.44 in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.2 million, up 3.7% from $92.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased to 3.29% in Q2 2024 from 3.24% in Q1 2024.
  • Total Deposits: Grew by $71.0 million, or 2.67% annualized, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming Assets (NPAs): Decreased to 0.65% of total assets, down 17 bps from the prior quarter.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Increased by 12 bps from the prior quarter to 10.49%.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Veritex Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, including commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits.

1815852847204560896.png

Performance Overview

Veritex Holdings Inc reported a net income of $27.2 million for Q2 2024, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. This is below the analyst estimate of $0.53 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $108.39 million, aligning with the analyst estimate.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $27.2 million $24.2 million $33.7 million
Diluted EPS $0.50 $0.44 $0.62
Net Interest Margin 3.29% 3.24% 3.51%
Efficiency Ratio 59.11% 62.45% 49.17%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Veritex Holdings Inc demonstrated improved credit quality and a stabilized net interest margin (NIM) of 3.29%, up from 3.24% in the previous quarter. The company's loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), excluding mortgage warehouse loans, decreased to 85.9%, reflecting a strategic repositioning of its balance sheet.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results, highlighted by improved credit quality, stabilized NIM and continued repositioning of our balance sheet," said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges with increased interest expenses on certificates and other time deposits, which impacted net interest income. Additionally, noninterest income saw a decrease compared to the same period last year, primarily due to lower government guaranteed loan income and customer swap income.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.2 million, a 3.7% increase from the previous quarter. However, compared to Q2 2023, net interest income decreased by 4.6%, primarily due to higher interest expenses on deposits.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans held for investment (LHI) were $9.21 billion, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. Total deposits grew to $10.72 billion, driven by increases in certificates and other time deposits. The company's tangible book value per common share increased to $20.62.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased to 0.65% of total assets, down from 0.82% in the previous quarter. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans held for investment increased slightly to 1.16%.

Dividend and Recognition

Veritex Holdings Inc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 23, 2024. The company was also named one of the “Best Companies to Work For” by the 2024 - 2025 U.S. News & World Report.

Conclusion

Veritex Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a mixed performance with notable improvements in credit quality and NIM, but challenges in managing interest expenses. The company's strategic initiatives and recognition as a top employer highlight its commitment to growth and operational excellence.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veritex Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.